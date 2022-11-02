Quincy University to raise tuition prices next semester

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some Tri-State universities are faced with increasing their tuition to adapt to inflation.

Undergraduate students at Quincy University are going to have to pay $20 more per credit hour in the Spring 2023 semester. Or, $440 for undergraduates students who are enrolled full time. (12 to 18 credit hours).

For a full time undergraduate student, the price will go from $15,970 in the fall to $16,410 in the spring.

For graduate students tuition will increase by $25 per credit hour at the start of the Summer 2023 semester.

QU’s senior advancement director Matt Bergman said the school’s energy costs have gone up 30% over the last year. Meanwhile, insurance, travel, construction, and other categories of spending have risen by 15% since 2020.

He said those costs are expected to increases even more through the end of the year.

“We’ve tried to do what we can to control expenses,” Bergman said. “But the inflation has just gone on for so long that in order to maintain the operation, we need to raise tuition.”

Bergman said all other fees like room and board will not be included in the increase.

International freshman student Maria Del Sarda Marti said in the short time she’s lived abroad she’s already seen the dollar rise.

“I come from Barcelona,” Marti said. “In Spain, the Euro was more than the dollar, but now it’s equal.”

To offset rising costs, Marti said she would like to find work, but that poses more obstacles for her since she not a U.S. citizen.

“I’m trying to find a job at the library next semester,” Marti said. “Because I tried to get a social security number, so now I’m trying to get a job.”

Bergman said the university is offering an immediate solution to give students who are not receiving financial aid or generous scholarships a $500 rebate per semester per full time undergraduate student.

There’s also the university’s unique offers that still stand.

“We don’t charge any additional fees,” Bergman said. “We offer a “J-Term”, a free term for those students that are currently enrolled. We offer Quest cash for students to study abroad or go on mission trips.”

Bergman said compared to most universities, QU still offers affordable rates and does not think this change should affect enrollment.

Room, board, and other specific fees will not increase in Spring 2023 semester, however will be revisited at a later date.

You can find more information on college tuitions online.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.