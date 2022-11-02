Report: More people choosing Illinois community colleges

A student enters the Student Administrative Center at John Wood Community College's main Quincy...
A student enters the Student Administrative Center at John Wood Community College's main Quincy campus(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A report shows fall-to-fall enrollment at Illinois community colleges are up for the first time in over a decade.

According to the Illinois Community College Board, the 2022 fall enrollment headcount at the state’s 48 community colleges grew 1.5% compared to last year’s figures, the first increase since 2009.

Great River Economic Development Foundation president Kyle Moore said he thinks it’s a positive trend. He said institutions like John Wood Community College are a benefit to local workforces, as they make it easier to get and train new workers, and re-skill those looking for a second career.

He said the more people they’re able to attract to their campus, the more people may choose to stay local, leading to population growth.

“We saw a stagnation in our population over the last 10 years, we’ve lost some folks to bigger cities,” he said. “If we can talk to our students about staying here locally, about the benefits of having a career right here where they grew up, that is going to have a long term positive impact for Quincy, Adams County and the entire Tri-State region.”

The report shows enrollment John Wood Community College stayed relatively flat, with 2022 headcount of 1,720 students, eight less than their 2021 fall headcount.

But officials said they are expecting future enrollment growth. President Mike Elbe said they have seen more adult learners restarting their education who put their studies on hold during the pandemic and, online learners returning to in person classes after taking online courses.

He also cited investments in their Workforce Development Center and Agricultural Sciences Complex are reasons for growth.

Students said the school offers them opportunities not available elsewhere.

Freshman Avery Grawe said she is planning on spending two years at John Wood before transferring to get her bachelors degree in her pursuit of a career in dentistry.

“I was not ready to go to a four year university right away,” she said. “I knew I wanted to stay with my family and a lot of my friends.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident near 6th and Chestnut
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash

Latest News

Holy Trinity Catholic Faces Gladbrook At IGHSAU State Tournament At Xtreme Arena
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 1) HTC Volleyball vs. Gladbrook (IGHSAU State Tourney)
At least the fourth shots fired incident in Quincy in the last four days, has residents hoping...
Quincy residents want change to stop crime in their neighborhoods
Quincy residents want change to stop crime in their neighborhoods
Quincy residents want change to stop crime in their neighborhoods
Palmyra School Foundation sets endowment goal, asking for community donations
Palmyra School Foundation sets endowment goal, asking for community donations