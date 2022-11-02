Report: More people choosing Illinois community colleges

QUINCY (WGEM) - A report shows fall-to-fall enrollment at Illinois community colleges are up for the first time in over a decade.

According to the Illinois Community College Board, the 2022 fall enrollment headcount at the state’s 48 community colleges grew 1.5% compared to last year’s figures, the first increase since 2009.

Great River Economic Development Foundation president Kyle Moore said he thinks it’s a positive trend. He said institutions like John Wood Community College are a benefit to local workforces, as they make it easier to get and train new workers, and re-skill those looking for a second career.

He said the more people they’re able to attract to their campus, the more people may choose to stay local, leading to population growth.

“We saw a stagnation in our population over the last 10 years, we’ve lost some folks to bigger cities,” he said. “If we can talk to our students about staying here locally, about the benefits of having a career right here where they grew up, that is going to have a long term positive impact for Quincy, Adams County and the entire Tri-State region.”

The report shows enrollment John Wood Community College stayed relatively flat, with 2022 headcount of 1,720 students, eight less than their 2021 fall headcount.

But officials said they are expecting future enrollment growth. President Mike Elbe said they have seen more adult learners restarting their education who put their studies on hold during the pandemic and, online learners returning to in person classes after taking online courses.

He also cited investments in their Workforce Development Center and Agricultural Sciences Complex are reasons for growth.

Students said the school offers them opportunities not available elsewhere.

Freshman Avery Grawe said she is planning on spending two years at John Wood before transferring to get her bachelors degree in her pursuit of a career in dentistry.

“I was not ready to go to a four year university right away,” she said. “I knew I wanted to stay with my family and a lot of my friends.”

