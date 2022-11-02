Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials.

Officials have not released what that substance is.

WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance was.

WGEM was told that Illinois State Police (ISP) were authorized to release that information. WGEM called ISP Tuesday night and were not able to get through to them

At the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility (IDHS) in Rushville, the employee was exposed to the substance while opening envelopes in the mailroom.

According to ISP, the employee developed similar symptoms to being exposed to a hazardous substance. The employee was treated by the nursing staff and transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

According to the Peoria Fire Department (PFD), they were informed of the incident by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 and responded at 11:15 a.m.

ISP requested the PFD to assist with identifying the substance.

PFD HazMat 1, six hazardous material technicians, PFD Hazmat Coordinator, PFD Assistant Chief and PFD Battalion Chief all responded to the scene.

PFD also requested a fire truck and medic crew from Schuyler County for additional support.

Hazardous material technicians from PFD entered isolated areas where the substance was and were able to identify it. The technicians collected it for ISP’s investigation.

Once all the areas were cleared, IDHS was advised by PFD to keep those areas isolated until it was properly cleaned.

“We advised staff here to isolate those rooms and isolate those areas where the product was located, and to have a hazardous material clean up crew come and determine that this room was safe for them and be returned for normal use,” said PFD Assistant Chief Rick Morgan.

No injuries or other exposures have been noted.

The building’s lockdown ended around 5:30 p.m. and there was no longer a threat to the community, according to fire officials.

