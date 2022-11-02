Weather Alert: Warm, Windy, and Eventually Wet

Warm weather will continue for another 48 hours with a breeze kicking up as well.
Warm weather will continue for another 48 hours with a breeze kicking up as well.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Weather Alert has been declared for Friday due to the rising potential of gusty winds along with heavy rain Friday night.

Aided by South-Southwesterly winds Wednesday afternoon, temperatures climbed a couple degrees higher than Tuesday even, with highs topping out in the mid 70′s for most of the Tri-States. Mild conditions will continue overnight along with the breeze, with lows in the low to mid 50′s.

Through the day on Thursday, temps will once again climb into the mid 70′s with a healthy SSW breeze continuing, gusting up to 25-30mph. Thursday night low temperatures may not drop below 60 degrees which could set record warm overnight lows.

Friday is when the weather becomes more active. As a cold front and associated low pressure system approach the region, winds will continue to pick up with gusts approaching 30-35mph. Warm weather continues with temps back in the 70′s and record warm overnight temps as well. Scattered showers will be possible through the day on Friday, especially in Northwestern counties. Heavy rain is likely Friday night as the system swings through, with close to or over an inch of rain possible in some areas.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident near 6th and Chestnut
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
With high pressure continuing to influence our forecast we will have abundant sunshine again...
Feeling more like late September
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Evening