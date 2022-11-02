Weather Alert: Warm, Windy, and Eventually Wet

A Weather Alert has been declared for Friday due to the rising potential of gusty winds along with heavy rain Friday night.

Aided by South-Southwesterly winds Wednesday afternoon, temperatures climbed a couple degrees higher than Tuesday even, with highs topping out in the mid 70′s for most of the Tri-States. Mild conditions will continue overnight along with the breeze, with lows in the low to mid 50′s.

Through the day on Thursday, temps will once again climb into the mid 70′s with a healthy SSW breeze continuing, gusting up to 25-30mph. Thursday night low temperatures may not drop below 60 degrees which could set record warm overnight lows.

Friday is when the weather becomes more active. As a cold front and associated low pressure system approach the region, winds will continue to pick up with gusts approaching 30-35mph. Warm weather continues with temps back in the 70′s and record warm overnight temps as well. Scattered showers will be possible through the day on Friday, especially in Northwestern counties. Heavy rain is likely Friday night as the system swings through, with close to or over an inch of rain possible in some areas.

