West Prairie teachers learn how to “stop the bleed”

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - On Wednesday afternoon, teachers at West Prairie South Elementary learned how to “stop the bleed.”

This comes as an effort to learn how to mitigate a serious injury before first responders arrive.

Taught by McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) Director Edgar Rodriguez, teachers learned the ABC’s of how to treat an injury.

“A” means to alert emergency personnel.

“B” instructs teachers to locate the bleeding injury.

“C” stands for applying compression and pressure to stop the bleeding.

Rodriguez said South Elementary is the third West Prairie school to receive the training.

He said the training comes in handy when treating injuries that range from a laceration to a gun shot wound.

“There’s a lot of time that passes, and depending on where the wound is, people can bleed out in minutes,” Rodriguez said. “These techniques will allow us to prolong that possibility for us to bring help to the community, that way we can assure that at least we give them a fighting chance.”

Teachers simulated scenarios by packing fake wounds and applying compression with tourniquets.

Rodriguez said the Macomb School District received training in 2019.

School can request training by emailing McDonough County ESDA.

Stop the Bleed training (WGEM)

