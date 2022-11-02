WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 31) Quincy High Cross Country Standout Eric McClelland Setting His Sights On Competing At State This Weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Eric McClelland knows that the challenge in front of him may appear impossible to conquer for some, but the standout Quincy High Cross Country runner is staying positive and keeping a clear focus on all the positive factors he has working in his favor as prepares to compete against “the best of the best” from across the Land of Lincoln this weekend at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Illinois. That’s where the IHSA State Cross Country Championship will be held.

McClelland qualified for State last week in Normal, Illinois at Maxwell Park during Sectionals. It was there that the young man who missed qualifying for State last year by a mere three seconds, qualified for this year’s big race with a time of 15:46. According to QHS Head Cross Country Coach Eric Davis, McClelland’s personal best is 15:33, so he has the ability to run faster and that could indeed be a major factor this weekend at State after a solid week of training here in “The Gem City” with teammates.

