WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 27) Rick Lawson Set to Take Over The Reins Of The QHS Blue Devils Baseball Program And The Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Ready To Face Normal Community In Postseason Action

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Former Quincy High baseball assistant coach rick Lawson has been selected to take over the reins of program as head coach. QHS made the official announcement earlier today. The Beardstown product is a graduate of John Wood and Quincy University. We’ll have more details from “The Gem City!”

In IHSA volleyball postseason action this evening, Quincy High is set to play host to Normal Community. We’ll check in with Blue Devils head coach Kate Brown about playing a big postseason battle in front of the squads hometown fans. We’ll also check in with (Soph) Ayanna Douglas and freshman middle hitter Madison Loos.

The Great Lakes valley Conference released their prepseason basketball poll earlier today, and the Hawks were not ranked among the Top 10 teams. In fact, QU was selected to finish 12th in the league for the upcoming 2022-23 season. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.