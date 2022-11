WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Oct. 27) IHSA Postseason Volleyball Action Rolls On As Unity Plays Host To Brown County, QHS Faces Normal Community, And QND Welcomes Illini West To “The Pit!” Class 1A, 2A & Class 4A Regional Championship Games On Tap Tonight

QHS Lady Blue Devils Roll Past Alleman 2-0 In The Gem City