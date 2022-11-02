WGEM Sports At Ten (Tuesday) November 1 Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Crusaders Take On Gladbrook-Reinbeck In IGHSAU Quarterfinals At Xtreme Arena
HTC Falls In 4 Sets Against The Lady Rebels In Coralsville
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It was a tough evening on the hardwood for the Lady Crusaders of Holy Trinity Catholic in Coralsville, Iowa. The HTC volleyball team faced Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the Quarterfinals at Xtreme Arena. With their supporters cheering them on, the Lady Crusaders battled but the just could not get by the Lady Rebels. After 4 sets,
Gladbrook locked up 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 victory over HTC to close out their season in “The Hawkeye State.”
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.