WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 1) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Soccer Team Boards “Victory” Fire Truck To Celebrate Winning Class 1A Championship In Peoria on Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a grand day to take a victory ride in “The Gem City” and the QND Raiders Soccer Team did just that earlier today. Players and coaches took their traditional “Fire Truck” celebration ride through the streets of Quincy as part of their victory tour. Of course, all the festivities gave proud parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, family friends, and program supporters a chance to come out and take pictures of the players and coaches holding the State Championship Trophy as well in the parking lot of the former Quincy Mall on Broadway.

After the photo session came to a close, it was time to board the vintage fire truck and go for a ride. The Championship Caravan also had a full QPD police escort as the fire truck rolled past several area schools. It was at those select schools where students and teachers were standing by on the sidewalk ready to salute and cheer on the Raiders for their accomplishments as they passed by.

The Fire Truck Victory ride came to an end on the QND campus at 10th & Jackson. That’s where a special “Welcome Home Victory Assembly” took place. The assembly was held Inside “The Pit” where parents, students, alums, teachers, coaches, boosters, friends and school supporters were all on hand to salute the 2022 Raiders and their amazing run to the state title on the soccer pitch. It was truly a special day for a truly special team!

