WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (November 2) 12 Members Of The Hannibal Pirates Football Team Earn North Central Missouri Conference First Team Honors

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today the 2022 North Central Missouri All-Conference First Team selections were released and to no great surprise, 12 members of the Hannibal Pirates were honored. On offense, Pirates running backs (SR) Markhl Humphrey and (JR) Aneyas Williams earned first team recognition for the “Red and Black.” The HHS dynamic duo were also honored as first teamers as defensive back standouts as well. Williams is currently sidelined for the season due to injury.

Joining Humphrey and Williams on the NCMC first team is HHS teammate (JR) Kane Wilson at the tight end position. Hannibal offensive lineman (JR) Noah Young, (JR) Ryan Ross, and (JR) Xxavion Washington are also on the NCMC honor roll for their stellar play this season in the trenches.

The Pirates defensive unit has gone a long way in helping Hannibal post a (7-2) slate and (5-0) mark in the NCMC in 2022 as the team prepares to head into post-season play this Friday at Porter Stadium against the Warriors of Warrenton High. That’s why it’s understandable that Pirate defensive linemen (JR) Kane Wilson and (JR) Trenton Cowden were recognized as first team members by the NCMC. Hannibal’s (SR) linebacker Ashton Watts was also selected to the first team along with (SR) defensive back Jack Parker.

