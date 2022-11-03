12th Annual Girl’s Night Out on Pittsfield Square happening tomorrow

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Dozens of Pike County businesses are getting ready for one of Pittsfield’s biggest money draws of the year: The 12th Annual Girl’s Night Out on the Square.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director David Camphouse said each year the evening shopping event attracts several hundred, if not thousands of visitors from out of town coming to Pittsfield Square for a night of shopping with special vendors and free giveaways.

“It’s bigger than Black Friday,” Camphouse said. “It’s bigger than small business Saturday. It’s a big deal.”

Girl's Night Out on the Square will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday night at the Pittsfield square.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

