2022 Quincy road projects wrapping up

QUINCY (WGEM) - Infrastructure projects in Quincy are making progress. City engineers said the warm weather this week is helping to move them along.

Quincy Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the sewer repair project on 6th street between Maine and Jersey is done.

He said crews still need to patch the pavement by the end of this year.

Across town, crews are also repaving roads on North 25th and Broadway, North 20th from Grove to Jersey, North 14th from Vermont to Spring Street and Spring Street from Second Street to Third Street with $1.7 million from the city’s Capital Improvement Projects fund.

”I’m sure everybody wants a smooth street to drive on,” Bange said. “We’ve got a lot of streets out there that need repair and we’re fully aware of it and we’re trying to get the most done for their dollars.”

Bange said they’re also replacing a culvert in the fox run neighborhood that has had an issue with flooding after heavy rains.

He said that project won’t be done by the end of the year. Crews still have to replace the curb and gutter and give time for the materials to condense.

