Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 3rd, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Martha Holford

Kristina Gorsch

Karson Dixon

Rhonda Mills

Barbara Benedict

Haley Garnett

William Hagenah

Laken Schaefer

Dale Winters

Scott Rickard

Carla Glasgow Finson

Frankie Stroot

Jaxon Clark

ANNIVERSARIES

Jeff & Brooke Vevertloh

Brandon & Morgan Miles

Sam & Jazmine Sparrow

Alan & Linda Kirby

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 3, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 3, 2022

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2nd, 2022

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: November 2, 2022

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: November 2, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1st, 2022

Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 31st, 2022

Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 30th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 31, 2022

Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 31, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 29th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 28th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 28, 2022

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 28, 2022