Clark County students earn National Champion title for FFA Knowledge

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - A community is celebrating Clark County High School students after they were named national champions at a Future Farmers of America competition.

The FFA Knowledge instructor, Mark Lemmon said after winning the state title in April, they began preparing for the national event in Indianapolis over the weekend.

“We kind of started studying through the summer and we would study once a week or when we didn’t have conflicts,” said Lemmon.

When school started this year, they met more often to study the one hundred page FFA manual that the students were quizzed on at the national competition.

They’re named the top team out of more than 8,000 groups that competed.

Clark County FFA Knowledge National Champions
Clark County FFA Knowledge National Champions(Clark Co. R-1 School District)

“It’s a once in a lifetime deal, nobody in Clark County has ever won state or gone to nationals and won it so that’s amazing,” said Clark County High School sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Braydon Thompson.

The students have been learning about agriculture, science and technology, which Lemmon said is beneficial to career development.

“If we can train our students or train people within our community, then it helps our community out with businesses and different things within agriculture,” Lemmon said.

The students who participated in the competition are interested in pursuing careers in science, technology and agriculture, thanks to the skills they learned with the FFA Knowledge team.

“Go to college and do something with computers and technology,” said high school sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Meghan Walker.

“After college, I’ll hopefully be working on the farm with my dad and helping with the dozing company or the lumber yard,” said high school sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Aiden Plenge.

“I will study to be an agronomist and come back to Kahoka and someday find a job here,” said high school sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Harrison Parker.

Related Links:

Agriculture jobs in Missouri

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment

Latest News

Griggsville-Perry School District Pre-K program to return after three-year hiatus
Griggsville-Perry School District Pre-K program to return after three-year hiatus
Bailey votes early in Clay County, addresses political rhetoric following death threat
Bailey votes early in Clay County, addresses political rhetoric following death threat
Sen. Darren Bailey and his wife Cindy voted inside the Clay County Courthouse on November 3,...
Bailey votes early in Clay County, addresses political rhetoric following death threat
Sen. Darren Bailey votes early in Clay County
Sen. Darren Bailey votes early in Clay County