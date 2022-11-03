Clark County students earn National Champion title for FFA Knowledge

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - A community is celebrating Clark County High School students after they were named national champions at a Future Farmers of America competition.

The FFA Knowledge instructor, Mark Lemmon said after winning the state title in April, they began preparing for the national event in Indianapolis over the weekend.

“We kind of started studying through the summer and we would study once a week or when we didn’t have conflicts,” said Lemmon.

When school started this year, they met more often to study the one hundred page FFA manual that the students were quizzed on at the national competition.

They’re named the top team out of more than 8,000 groups that competed.

Clark County FFA Knowledge National Champions (Clark Co. R-1 School District)

“It’s a once in a lifetime deal, nobody in Clark County has ever won state or gone to nationals and won it so that’s amazing,” said Clark County High School sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Braydon Thompson.

The students have been learning about agriculture, science and technology, which Lemmon said is beneficial to career development.

“If we can train our students or train people within our community, then it helps our community out with businesses and different things within agriculture,” Lemmon said.

The students who participated in the competition are interested in pursuing careers in science, technology and agriculture, thanks to the skills they learned with the FFA Knowledge team.

“Go to college and do something with computers and technology,” said high school sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Meghan Walker.

“After college, I’ll hopefully be working on the farm with my dad and helping with the dozing company or the lumber yard,” said high school sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Aiden Plenge.

“I will study to be an agronomist and come back to Kahoka and someday find a job here,” said high school sophomore and FFA Knowledge team member Harrison Parker.

