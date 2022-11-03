Fewer passengers are flying out of the Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy city officials said it’s Cape Air continues to cancel its flights. Mayor Mike Troup said they’ve dropped from 36 flights to 12 and are still canceling the 12 they have, leading to fewer passengers flying out of the Quincy Regional Airport.

Troup said an enplanement report given to the city’s aeronautics committee Wednesday night, shows flights are down 43% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Airport Director Chuck Miller said Cape Air canceled flights Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Troup said with this week’s nice weather, there’s no excuse. So they both plan to speak with representatives from the Essential Air Service Thursday to figure out what’s going on with Cape Air.

Troup said in 2021, 692 people caught a flight at the airport. This year, that’s down to 472, a 68% drop.

“So that’s not a good trend,” Troup said. “The good news that we heard today is Southern Airways will be in position, we believe, by December 1st and they have a much stronger reliability, performance on completion of scheduled flights.”

Troup said they have started discussions on a lease agreement for Southern Airways Express for the use of their terminal space.

He said the thought, right now, is to use the same area Cape Air used. But he said they will be in town this week to assess what they need and make tweaks to the lease agreement.

