Griggsville-Perry District gets $13,000 grant funding new College and Career Capstone prerequisite

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County school district has a new program designed to help better prepare students for life after high school.

The Griggsville-Perry school district has an all new College and Career Capstone Education Focus Area program for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

The 95 students are automatically enrolled and required to show up once a month to map out an individual plan of success for them. The course involves workshops such as resume building, mock interviews, personality tests, job applications and more.

“Each grade level has their own activity that they will complete,” said the program’s director Allison Dokey. “And we bring in community members and professionals to help get them better prepared. So, the students are able to network and it gets the community involved, too.”

Dokey said each grade gets to take a special field trip to a college campus. The freshmen got to tour John Wood Community College campus in Quincy last week. The sophomores will head to Illinois State University next week.

Dokey, who is also the school’s counselor, applied for and was awarded the $13,000 grant through the Tracy Family Foundation for the special trips.

Sophomore Mariska Sherman was filling out a standard job application on Wednesday afternoon under the guidance of John Wood Community College leaders and the Pike County Economic Development Corporation’s executive director, Brenda Midendorf.

“It’s been going really well,” Sherman said. “I’ve been learning new skills. Our first capstone we did a definition of success where we wrote a paragraph of what our definition of success is whether it’s personal or professional. [The program] has also helped me build more confidence like talk to adults professionally.”

Junior Jack Shoemaker said in his capstone he had local professionals come and tune up his resume.

“We started out by building a resume,” Shoemaker said. “And kind of building those qualities you need in your future life that you don’t really get in a classroom.”

Shoemaker and Junior Nathalie Irvin said they are looking forward to their visit to Illinois State University next week.

“[After the JWCC visit last week] one student got on the bus after the field trip and said ‘I think I’m going to go to college now,’” Dokey said.

Dokey said the program helps students identify their individuals needs.

“I’m a firm believer that not every person is a good fit for a four year university,” Dokey said. “We want to expose them to all avenues whether visiting college, trade schools, or work facilities. It’s also to help get them better prepared, so that the students are able to network.”

Dokey said by the end of the program, seniors have what is called a “reverse career fair” where they set up vendors and showcase their portfolios to local professionals.

She said she hopes this pilot program will continue on after this school year.

Below is the curriculum for each grade:

PART I - Field Trips: Each grade level will have the opportunity to take a field trip to a college campus, trade school/program, and a major employer in the area. The goal of the field trips is to expose students to the opportunities available to them. Many students never get the chance to see much outside of Pike County, so we believe taking the students on this trip is highly beneficial. Our first field trip was just last week. We took the freshmen to Quincy to visit John Wood Community College’s main campus, Quincy Workforce Center (where their trade programs are located), and toured ADM’s Research Farm.

PART II - College/Career Activities by Grade Level: On the first Wednesday of each month, students participate in activities that will better prepare them for life after high school. Community members, alumni, and local businessmen/women assist with the activities. This not only lets the community be involved in the school’s activities, but it also allows our students to network and see what local employers expect of their employees.

9th grade

Create personal “definition of success”

Self-assessment

Career Research Paper

Personality Type Inventory

College/Career Panel

10th grade

Resume Workshop

Work Ready Videos/Activities

Job Application Workshop

College/Career Panel

11th Grade

Career Development Chart

Financial Analysis

Interview a Professional

College/Career Panel

12th Grade

Mock Interview

College/Career Panel

Job Shadowing Experience

Reverse Career Fair

