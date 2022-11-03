Hannibal man accused of making pipe bombs pleads not guilty

Joshua E. Rickey
Joshua E. Rickey(Marion County Jail)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal man pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs, according to the Eastern District of Missouri States Attorney.

Sayler Fleming reported Thursday that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.

According to Flemming, the indictment accuses Rickey of manufacturing the pipe bombs between July 4 and Aug. 14 and possessing bombs on Aug. 14.

In a detention motion and in court Thursday, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj said police learned about the pipe bombs after a domestic disturbance. Some were made of PVC pipe and others of galvanized pipe, and Przulj said Rickey was leaving them where they could do harm to others.

Police reported Rickey had set one off and thrown another into a brush-filled trailer near his grandmother’s house.

Investigators found pipe bombs of various sizes in his home, the motion stated, one of which had to be destroyed because it was not safe.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment

Latest News

Phase I of renovations included all new flooring, lighting, casework and doors.
One round of renovations nearly complete, another round approaches at Bushnell-Prairie City High
Scott Lennox | Darren Bailey
Chicago man accused of making death threats against Darren Bailey
The last renovation for Phase I, boys locker room
Bushnell PC school construction
Mississippi river levels concerning towns
Low Mississippi River levels causing concern for waterfront communities