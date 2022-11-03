Hannibal man accused of making pipe bombs pleads not guilty

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal man pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs, according to the Eastern District of Missouri States Attorney.

Sayler Fleming reported Thursday that Joshua Eugene Rickey, 33, was indicted Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.

According to Flemming, the indictment accuses Rickey of manufacturing the pipe bombs between July 4 and Aug. 14 and possessing bombs on Aug. 14.

In a detention motion and in court Thursday, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj said police learned about the pipe bombs after a domestic disturbance. Some were made of PVC pipe and others of galvanized pipe, and Przulj said Rickey was leaving them where they could do harm to others.

Police reported Rickey had set one off and thrown another into a brush-filled trailer near his grandmother’s house.

Investigators found pipe bombs of various sizes in his home, the motion stated, one of which had to be destroyed because it was not safe.

