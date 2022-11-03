Lee County voters to decide next District 2 Supervisor

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - In less than a week, Lee County voters will head to the polls to decide on several key offices.

One important race is to become the District 2 Supervisor.

The District 2 Supervisor position, currently held by Lick Larkin, will be empty January 2023.

Democratic candidate Donna Amandus is originally from Bowen, Illinois but has lived in Lee County for the last 17 years.

Amandus believes she can bring a fresh mindset to the Board of Supervisors.

“I have chaired a couple of committees to make some major improvements including the dog park that we’re in now,” Amandus said.

She has had a heavy hand in maintaining the city’s parks and recreation.

If elected, Amandus plans to focus on childcare issues in in the county, hoping to bring new ideas for affordable childcare.

“People who are trying to work shift work who can’t get childcare I mean that’s a huge factor,” said Amandus.

Tom Schulz is the republican running for the seat.

He grew up in Lee County before relocating to Florida for 30 years.

He moved back to the county over a decade ago and runs “Your Heat and Air Guy” HVAC business.

“If you ever experienced the feeling of community, the feeling of family in Fort Madison, you wouldn’t want to live any place else,” said Schulz.

He said his business experience and love for the community makes him a good candidate.

“I’m out there in the community every day, I’m interacting with people every day at a number of different levels, you won’t find a charity event hardly that’s going on around here that I’m not involved in,” Schulz said.

If elected, Schulz plans to bring issues like workforce training for young people and public safety unrest to the supervisors’ meetings.

He also wants to find ways to save and not spend county money in the future.

As the opposing candidates prepare for the Nov. 8 election, they encourage the people of Lee County no matter who you support, to get out and vote.

“Go out and vote, whether you’re gonna vote for me, which you should, but if you’re not, go vote anyway,” said Schulz.

“Very important that we all get out there and vote no matter what party you are, just vote for the person please,” said Amandus.

