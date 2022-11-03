Man accused of making death threats to Darren Bailey

Scott Lennox | Darren Bailey
Scott Lennox | Darren Bailey(Cook County Sheriff's Office | WGEM)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) - A Chicago man stands accused of making violent threats against the republican candidate for governor in Illinois.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Scott Lennox called state senator Darren Bailey’s office last Friday and left a lengthy voicemail.

According to a court document, Lennox admitted to the call.

He allegedly said he would skin bailey alive and kill him.

He’s also quoted as saying “I know where he lives, I know where he sleeps, I know where his kids sleep.”

Lennox was in court Wednesday on felony charges including threatening a public official.

He was given a $75,000 bond with electronic monitoring and was ordered to stay away from Bailey, his family, and his associates.

Attempts to contact Lennox for comment were unsuccessful.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment

Latest News

The last renovation for Phase I, boys locker room
Bushnell PC school construction
Mississippi river levels concerning towns
Low Mississippi River levels causing concern for waterfront communities
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
You can help the city of Quincy restore its tree inventory by participating in its tree...
You can purchase trees help to grow Quincy’s tree canopy