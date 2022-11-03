‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ could help Shelby County get more deputies

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A recent funding effort from Missouri Governor Mike Parson is designed to entice Missourians to a career in law enforcement.

The ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ fund is a $1 million fund that will go towards the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state.

This scholarship helps counties all over Missouri, but it will also help smaller counties, like Shelby County, since they have a smaller budget.

“One of the biggest struggles I have is pay,” said Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson. “Being able to retain officers. We don’t have a big turnover.”

Since the turnover is small, there are days where the sheriff is the only officer on patrol.

Fredrickson said being a rural county makes it hard to be able to offer more money to entice offers to work and stay.

The “Missouri Blue Scholarship” million-dollar fund, will be able to help with this issue.

Fredrickson said this scholarship will give him more opportunities to grow his staff.

“With this grant people can go to the academy, get their education, and once they get their education, they can come back to us, and we can hire and be more fully staffed,” said Fredrickson.

The scholarship pays $5,000 for a Missourian attending the academy and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“By saving that money, that could help by putting more gravel on the road, that could help for salaries with somebody else, hiring a new dispatcher, or jailer or anything else the commissioners would want to reallocate that money for,” said Fredrickson.

Individuals can’t apply for the scholarship if they’ve already been hired or sponsored by a law enforcement office.

Application for Missouri Blue Scholarship for Law Enforcement Officer Basic Training Academy Recruits.

You can find more information on scholarships and law enforcement jobs in Missouri.

