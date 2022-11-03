‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house

QUINCY (WGEM) - The caution tape is still up and there is a gaping hole in the corner of the house at 843 South Fifth St.

The Mosleys are happy to be alive, but they are now homeless and not sure where they will go next.

“My children could have lost their lives. You know, my husband could have lost his life,” said Briana Mosley, the resident of the house on South Fifth St.

Briana, her husband Jeremy, and their two daughters were asleep when a car crashed into their home about 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Jeremy was sleeping on the couch in their living room. Briana said if the car had not hit a telephone pole first, the driver would have killed her husband.

The driver who crashed into the Mosley’s home drove away. Police are still searching for that driver.

“My kids were very traumatized,” she said. “They were literally inches away from the incident. I’ve never seen them scream and cry like that before.”

The Mosley’s are homeless now. The four of them and their two pit bulls are crammed in a Quincy Inn hotel room, trying to put their lives back together.

“We literally had everything and then we woke up and literally woke up to losing everything that we had,” Briana said.

The American Red Cross and Jeremy’s co-workers helped the Mosleys get a hotel for a few days this week, as Briana said they can’t go back home.

Their house is on the verge of collapsing because the roof over their bedroom is caving and the floor lifted up during the crash.

“Right now we are looking for a place for our kids. I’m currently pregnant, eight months pregnant, I’m on bed rest,” Briana said.

Briana said they are thinking about staying with family members or getting a new place, but she said many landlords don’t accept pit bulls.

As they try to navigate through a difficult time, Briana said she is just happy her family is alive.

“Definitely the Lord above, or even I think, some family members that have passed away was definitely looking over us for sure,” she said.

Briana said their last day in the hotel is Thursday.

