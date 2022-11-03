One round of renovations nearly complete, another round approaches at Bushnell-Prairie City High

BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Phase I of renovations at Bushnell-Prairie City High School are nearly complete.

The plan called for new flooring, lighting, casework and upgrades to the roof. Beginning in May after school let out, crews are still waiting on floor material for the boys locker rooms.

Superintendent Kathy Dinger said along with the floor material, crews are also waiting on new doors for the entire building as well as intruder proof locking mechanisms.

”We’re a school community that takes a lot of pride in our buildings, but we haven’t always had the financial resources to do that, so our buildings haven’t reflected the pride we take in our schools and programs, but we were finally able to get that accomplished,” Dinger said.

As crews wait for those materials, library furnishings are being installed.

Phase II of renovations call for upgrades to the school’s auditorium and band room.

Dinger said the district is also looking at the potential for building a softball field, which she said is contingent on the amount of students that decide to play softball.

“We have a very strong band and chorus program, and a very strong fine arts program and so our auditorium is original to the building, so just to pay credit and expand those programs we’re looking at improving those learning spaces,” Dinger said.

In October, Dinger said a gas leak had been identified and isolated near the concession stand in the high school. Gas was restored to the building to provide heat.

Dinger said the only room without full gas service and heat is the band room.

Phase II is scheduled to commence in early spring.

Phase I of the project cost the district about $3.6 million and is being paid for with bonds.

