Palmyra looks at new plan to connect east and west sides around U.S. 61

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans to connect the east and west sides of Palmyra around U.S. 61 are changing after a meeting Wednesday night.

The original plan was to add a diamond interchange at Main Cross St. and create an east outer road.

However, officials said that plan would re-locate a butcher shop, close off Ross St. and disrupt EMS response times.

Now they’re looking at an interchange with Thompson and Warren streets, under U.S. 61, and creating east and west outer roads.

State Representative Louis Riggs said they need to have a plan ready by mid-March to ensure they get federal funding.

