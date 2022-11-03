Schuyler County showcases community resources

By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Over 10 agencies from across Western Illinois gathered at the Rushville Fitness and Community Center to inform the community about how they can help.

On sight were child care, utility assistance, rental assistance, housing and more.

Event host and Two Rivers Regional Council Workforce Development Director Kathryn McDaniel said it’s not uncommon for residents in rural areas to know what’s available to them.

”We [agencies] need to get together, all of us, in one place so that people can come together and do this,” McDaniel said. “We’ve seen it work in larger communities, but especially in the rural communities, you need to know what’s available to you.”

McDaniel also said it’s helpful for residents to know what resources are available before they need them.

”People can stop in and find out all of the resources that are available to them, so it’s not just going to one agency, it’s seeing multiple agencies all at once to find out how all of them working together can help you,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel plans to make the Schuyler County Multi-Agency Resource Expo a twice-per-year event.

