Warm and breezy before a cold front arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this Thursday morning are very mild, mainly in the 50s. We already have some upper-level thin clouds streaming into the Tri-States. That means we will start the day off mostly sunny, but through the day we some increasing clouds. Therefore, sunshine will be slightly compromised by some more thin upper-level clouds and some cumulus clouds that will gradually build into the Tri-States. A ridge is continuing to build over the eastern U.S. which is allowing for southerly winds here in the Tri-States. At the same time, a trough sits off to our west with an attending cold front. As the ridge and trough get closer together, winds will increase in speed. We will have sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. With the “warm” morning temperatures, filtered sunshine and breezy southerly winds temperatures will again be above normal, in the mid 70s.

By tonight we will be mostly cloudy. Winds will continue to flow from the south and could gust up to 25 mph. Due to the clouds in place and the continued southerly winds, nighttime lows will be well above normal. We typically have lows in the upper 30s but tonight we will be in the low to mid 60s. In fact, we are looking to break the record warm low. (Current record: 61°, 1938.)

By tomorrow morning, a cold front will be moving into northwest Missouri. This front will stall/slow through the day on Friday. Therefore, it will take awhile for that front to reach us. Even though the front will be outside of the Tri-States, some scattered showers look to break out ahead of the front during the morning and early afternoon. Right now, it looks like the widespread rain will start to move into the Missouri side of the Tri-States by tomorrow evening and will then move eastward through the rest of the Tri-States. At times, we will have heavy downpours and some thunder will be possible as well. Otherwise, tomorrow will be another anomalously warm and windy day. Highs will hit into the mid 70s again and winds could gust up to 35 mph. By tomorrow night into Saturday morning, wind gusts could reach 40 - 45 mph.

Due to the heavy rain and windy conditions, we have a Weather Alert for Friday night - Saturday morning.

