WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday.

The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16.

According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Variety reports the film will have the return of Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch, who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form and once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

The studio said the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). It will reportedly show the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

According to Us Weekly, the sequel began shooting in 2017 with much of the third film also filmed and scheduled for a 2024 release.

“Avatar” set box office records since being released in 2009, grossing more than $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident near 6th and Chestnut
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
Quincy man arrested after 6th and Chestnut shooting
Quincy man arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut

Latest News

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.2B jackpot
Palmyra east and west U.S. 61
Palmyra looks at new plan to connect east and west sides around U.S. 61
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM