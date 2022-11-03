Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Issued

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Adams, Pike, Brown, Scott and Schuyler counties for some gusty winds in the coming 48 hours.

Conditions will stay warm and quite breezy through the remainder of Thursday evening and into the overnight hours as well, with lows only dropping into the low to mid 60′s (near record warm territory for overnight lows). Temps on Friday will once again climb into the mid 70′s with scattered showers possible.

Overnight Friday night and into Saturday morning, a low pressure system and cold front will crash into the region, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some thunderstorms. Winds could gust as high as 40-45mph which is why a wind advisory has been issued from Friday night through Saturday morning. Locations along and East of the Mississippi River have the highest chance for the gusty winds.

Showers will linger into Saturday morning before tapering off through the day, with temps falling into the 40′s and 50′s by the afternoon.

