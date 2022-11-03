Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Issued

A wind advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-States east of the Mississippi River.
A wind advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-States east of the Mississippi River.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Adams, Pike, Brown, Scott and Schuyler counties for some gusty winds in the coming 48 hours.

Conditions will stay warm and quite breezy through the remainder of Thursday evening and into the overnight hours as well, with lows only dropping into the low to mid 60′s (near record warm territory for overnight lows). Temps on Friday will once again climb into the mid 70′s with scattered showers possible.

Overnight Friday night and into Saturday morning, a low pressure system and cold front will crash into the region, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some thunderstorms. Winds could gust as high as 40-45mph which is why a wind advisory has been issued from Friday night through Saturday morning. Locations along and East of the Mississippi River have the highest chance for the gusty winds.

Showers will linger into Saturday morning before tapering off through the day, with temps falling into the 40′s and 50′s by the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
This surface map shows a cold front well off to our west. This front is expected to move...
Warm and breezy before a cold front arrives
Warm weather will continue for another 48 hours with a breeze kicking up as well.
Weather Alert: Warm, Windy, and Eventually Wet