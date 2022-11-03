WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) Culver-Stockton College Opens 2022-23 College Basketball Season On The Hardwood Against Hannibal-LaGrange On “The Hill”

CaRondis Anderson Leads The C-SC Wildcats With 21 Points Against The HLGU Trojans
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College opened their 2022-23 college basketball season with a roar in Canton this evening! The ‘Cats played host to the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Charles Field House was rockin’ and the Wildcats seemed to feed from that energy as they gave the Trojans various problems on the offensive end of the floor early and often. C-SC went on a big 15-0 run during the final 2 minutes of the first half and the start of the second half. The Wildcats led 40-34 at the halftime break.

Junior forward CaRondis Harris-Anderson led Culver-Stockton with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals as the Wildcats cruised to an impressive 80-58 victory. Senior guard Javon Modester pumped in 19 points, 4 assists, and 1 steal while sophomore guard Robert Fry II chipped in with 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists for the (1-0) ‘Cats. The Trojans were led by Janssen Flotow with 14 points in the scoring department. HLGU guard Bryce Stark (Monroe City HS) finished with 7 points and 4 rebounds during the road setback.

The Trojans will now have 2 days off before their next game. Hannibal-LaGrange is set to tip-off against The College of the Ozarks on Saturday, November 5. Game time is set for 3:15 p.m. in Point Look, Missouri.

Culver-Stockton will return to action on Tuesday, November 8 against Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

