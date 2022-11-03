WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) Unity Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team Faces Springfield Lutheran In Class 1A Sectional Title Game At North Greene

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Class 1A Sectional Championship At North Greene HS (White Hall, IL)

Unity 0

Springfield Lutheran 2

UHS Lady Mustangs Fall To defeat 16-25, 17

Unity Leaders:

Kyra Carothers - 13 kills

Ashlynn Arnsman - 8 kills

Hayden Frankel - 13 assists

Kylee Barry - 12 digs

Class 1A Sectional Championship

Southeastern Lady Suns 2

Hartsburg-Emden 1

(34-5) SE Lady Suns Win By The Scores Of: 25-11. 21-25. 28-26

Game Note: Lady Suns were down by the scores of 14-4, 15-5, 16-6, 22-18 before pulling out the 28-26 victory.

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 18, Abbey McMillen 9

Assists: Abigail Shaffer. 23

Digs: Summer Ramsey 18, Abbey McMillen 13

Aces: Savannah Ramsey 2

Blocks: Abigail Shaffer 4, Abbey McMillen and Amanda Stephens 3

