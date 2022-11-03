WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) Unity Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team Faces Springfield Lutheran In Class 1A Sectional Title Game At North Greene

Lady Mustangs Standout Kyra Carothers Tallies 13 Kills In Championship Game
Unity Lady Mustangs Fall To Defeat In Class 1A Sectional Title Tilt At North Greene High School
Unity Lady Mustangs Fall To Defeat In Class 1A Sectional Title Tilt At North Greene High School
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Class 1A Sectional Championship At North Greene HS (White Hall, IL)

Unity 0

Springfield Lutheran 2

UHS Lady Mustangs Fall To defeat 16-25, 17

Unity Leaders:

Kyra Carothers - 13 kills

Ashlynn Arnsman - 8 kills

Hayden Frankel - 13 assists

Kylee Barry - 12 digs

Class 1A Sectional Championship

Southeastern Lady Suns 2

Hartsburg-Emden 1

(34-5) SE Lady Suns Win By The Scores Of: 25-11. 21-25. 28-26

Game Note: Lady Suns were down by the scores of 14-4, 15-5, 16-6, 22-18 before pulling out the 28-26 victory.

SE Leaders:

Kills:  Amanda Stephens 18, Abbey McMillen 9

Assists:  Abigail Shaffer. 23

Digs:  Summer Ramsey 18, Abbey McMillen 13

Aces:  Savannah Ramsey 2

Blocks:  Abigail Shaffer 4, Abbey McMillen and Amanda Stephens 3

