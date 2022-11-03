WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) Unity Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team Faces Springfield Lutheran In Class 1A Sectional Title Game At North Greene
Lady Mustangs Standout Kyra Carothers Tallies 13 Kills In Championship Game
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Class 1A Sectional Championship At North Greene HS (White Hall, IL)
Unity 0
Springfield Lutheran 2
UHS Lady Mustangs Fall To defeat 16-25, 17
Unity Leaders:
Kyra Carothers - 13 kills
Ashlynn Arnsman - 8 kills
Hayden Frankel - 13 assists
Kylee Barry - 12 digs
Class 1A Sectional Championship
Southeastern Lady Suns 2
Hartsburg-Emden 1
(34-5) SE Lady Suns Win By The Scores Of: 25-11. 21-25. 28-26
Game Note: Lady Suns were down by the scores of 14-4, 15-5, 16-6, 22-18 before pulling out the 28-26 victory.
SE Leaders:
Kills: Amanda Stephens 18, Abbey McMillen 9
Assists: Abigail Shaffer. 23
Digs: Summer Ramsey 18, Abbey McMillen 13
Aces: Savannah Ramsey 2
Blocks: Abigail Shaffer 4, Abbey McMillen and Amanda Stephens 3
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.