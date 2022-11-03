You can purchase trees help to grow Quincy’s tree canopy

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can help the city of Quincy restore its tree inventory by participating in its tree planting program.

Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said when the city crews remove trees that are dying, or in the way of utility lines, this program gives you a chance to get more trees in the ground and build the tree canopy in the city.

Parrott said you can buy a tree for $50 and choose where you want it planted, but they only have about 40 trees available.

“We will walk you through the process. We’ve got pictures of the tree so you can see what they would look like. I can tell you, some of the trees were almost out of already,” Parrott said. “So we’ve got nine different varieties. So if there’s a certain type of tree you might be interested in. The best for you to do would be to get in here and look at it and purchase that tree.”

Parrott said you can call the city’s Department of Planning and Development to learn more at 217-228-4515 or visit their office located at 706 Maine Street.

Parrott said you have about two and a half weeks to buy your tree.

They hope to have them planted after Thanksgiving.

He said crews will take care of the planting. But you will have to maintain the tree, like making sure to water it.

