Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police say the man allegedly responsible for fleeing the scene after crashing into a house and telephone pole has been arrested.

Police said they arrested Diabolique Benton, 24, from Quincy, Thursday on outstanding warrants and charges stemming from the incident that happened at 834 S. 5th Street on Halloween.

They said they initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Jackson early Monday morning but Benton sped off. They said he left the road in front of 834 S. 5th Street, hit a utility pole then the house. Police said Benton ran from the scene.

While the family living inside the house escaped without injury, the crash displaced them, leaving them homeless.

Benton was lodged in the Adams County Jail.

