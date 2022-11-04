Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 5th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kim Booth
Tyler Lentz
Jarred Spoores
Dave Fesler
Bev Lupardus
Brandon Meyer
Dwayne Sohn
Alesa Spangler
Zayne Lyon
Linda Whitlock Teel
Ed Arnold Sr.
Donnie Tisinger
Bob Obert
Kelly Obert
Judy Fessler
Ashley Conrad
Travis Atterberg
ANNIVERSARIES
Wayne & Rhonda Young
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.