Community Improvement District plans move forward in Palmyra

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans to revitalize downtown buildings and bring more businesses to Palmyra are moving forward.

The city is starting a Community Improvement District which would set aside a portion of sales tax collected at participating businesses to finance building upgrades and support new businesses.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian said there are now five people sitting on the board for the District.

He said the next step is to hold a public meeting to solidify participating businesses.

“We will set up another public meeting, and bring a sign-off sheet for every person who will be involved with the CIDs to assign the agreement,” Adrian said.

Also at city council, they discussed fixing parking spots that are too wide, causing drivers to park too far from the curb.

Adrian informed the Council about updates to the U.S. 61 connection project.

They also discussed looking at a new healthcare plan for employees that will lower costs.

