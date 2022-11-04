DaVita Dialysis Center in Pittsfield closing down at the end of 2022

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The DaVita Dialysis Center, located inside the Illini Community Hospital is closing down on Dec. 31 2022.

Illini representative Kathy Hull said the hospital rents out space to the clinic, but has no affiliation with Blessing Health System.

There are 13 patients who use the facility as of now.

“We’ve really had no opportunity to think through what that space will become in the future,” Hull said.

DaVita representatives left a statement to WGEM News on it’s reason for closure and what patients can do:

“This was not a decision we made lightly, but keeping care available in areas like ours is a challenge many health care providers face. Our top priority right now is the health and well-being of our 13 patients. We are working with each of them to find the best treatment option for their continued care. For some, that could mean treating in the comfort of their own home—reducing the need to travel to a dialysis center.”

They said patients have the option to use their other branches in Quincy, Hannibal, Jacksonville, Illinois and Bowling Green, Missouri.

Instead of going to a center three times a week, home dialysis patients typically visit once or twice a month.

Click here for more information on at-home treatment.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident
Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
Mary Flip, born in Illinois, spent her early years living through the Great Depression.
Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting

Latest News

Illinois Veterans’ Home showcases model apartments for reconstruction project
Illinois Veterans’ Home showcases model apartments for reconstruction project
DaVita Dialysis Center in Pittsfield closing down at the end of 2022
DaVita Dialysis Center in Pittsfield closing down at the end of 2022
Food pantry continues to give to their community
Food pantry continues to give to their community
Apartment units.
Illinois Veterans’ Home showcases model apartments for reconstruction project