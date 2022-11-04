DaVita Dialysis Center in Pittsfield closing down at the end of 2022

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The DaVita Dialysis Center, located inside the Illini Community Hospital is closing down on Dec. 31 2022.

Illini representative Kathy Hull said the hospital rents out space to the clinic, but has no affiliation with Blessing Health System.

There are 13 patients who use the facility as of now.

“We’ve really had no opportunity to think through what that space will become in the future,” Hull said.

DaVita representatives left a statement to WGEM News on it’s reason for closure and what patients can do:

“This was not a decision we made lightly, but keeping care available in areas like ours is a challenge many health care providers face. Our top priority right now is the health and well-being of our 13 patients. We are working with each of them to find the best treatment option for their continued care. For some, that could mean treating in the comfort of their own home—reducing the need to travel to a dialysis center.”

They said patients have the option to use their other branches in Quincy, Hannibal, Jacksonville, Illinois and Bowling Green, Missouri.

Instead of going to a center three times a week, home dialysis patients typically visit once or twice a month.

Click here for more information on at-home treatment.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.