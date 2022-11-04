Food pantry continues to give to their community

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - A food pantry in Scotland County had to adjust how they serve their community due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

After changing from being a shop-around food pantry to a drive-thru, the volunteers with the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance Food Bank have been able to conserve the amount of supplies they distribute each month while serving over 200 families.

Jack Sumption has been working with the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance, and their food pantry, for over a decade.

The alliance is made up of church staff members throughout the county.

As pastor of the First Christian Church in Memphis, he believes in the alliance’s mission to give back and help those in need in their community.

“It’s just very fulfilling to know that there are needs out there and we have the resources to meet them thanks to the generosity of especially our community,” said Sumption.

Before the pandemic, guests would come into the store and shop with a volunteer.

The Director of the food bank, Carol Dryden said with volunteers strictly packaging boxes of meals, they can keep better track of what is in stock.

“The people would actually come in and a worker would take them around with a list that way they could kind of pick, but when COVID hit everything kind of changed so we had to start doing the pre-boxing and I think we’re probably gonna stay with that, it’s more efficient,” Dryden said.

With this method, volunteers can also ensure that families are getting enough just for their family, allowing the supplies to last longer.

Dryden said she’s also had a steady number of volunteers since transitioning to a drive-thru pantry.

With volunteers always available, she’s able to build connections with all of the families that come through.

Dryden said she knows the name of just about every person that drives through.

“I love it, I mean I really do, that’s why I’m here is to help people,” said Dryden.

She plans to work with the pantry until she physically can’t anymore.

The drive-thru food bank operates on the first Friday after the first Wednesday each month from 8 a.m. to noon.

To receive groceries, visitors must show their ID and proof of residency in Scotland County.

Click here for other resources available for those in need in Scotland County.

