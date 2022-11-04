Griggsville-Perry School District Pre-K program to return after three-year hiatus

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - After being out of commission for three years, the Griggsville-Perry School District’s Pre-K program is set to return on Jan. 4.

Principal Jillian Theis said after the school was denied state funding back in 2018, the district was able to run the program one more year after that through self-funding and other community donors. The last run was in 2019.

The grant runs on a five year cycle, which is why the school had to wait.

The most recent round was initially denied at first.

“This is a complete surprise,” Theis said. “We actually applied for this funding in March 2021 and then we received an email that summer that said we would receive no allocation of funding, so we would not have the program again. Then, someone from the state board reached out in August and asked if we would still be interested in programming and if they would like to take another look at our grant.”

During this time, Theis said the three-to-five preschool age range have been staying home with caretakers or going to local daycares which are understaffed themselves.

Meanwhile, the district’s speech pathologist Paula James Monroe, has continued to work with the preschool age group.

On Thursday, she dropped over to the kindergarten class for reading and speech activities. She said those students are the ones who missed out on the preschool experience.

“There’s a lot of enrichment that occurs at the Pre-K level,” Monroe said. “Certainly, the social interaction is imperative as they learn to line up, they are learning how to share a snack or share a toy.”

She said the program’s reignition is an immense relief.

“We have missed those opportunities,” she said. “We have missed the interactions that those children would have had, if they would have had the Pre-K exposure. And, we do see the need is there. Our kindergarten students sometimes struggle with social opportunities.”

Theis said the biggest hurdle that remains is hiring staff.

“We need to find a teacher for the classroom,” she said. “We know we’re faced with a teacher shortage, but we’re hopeful we can get someone in there to start the program.”

Griggsville-Perry School District is looking for a Pre-K Teacher and a Pre-K Coordinator/Parent Educator for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you’re interested, you can send a letter of interest, resume and qualifications to Jeff Abell, Superintendent 202 N. Stanford, PO Box 439, Griggsville, Illinois 62340 or email abellj@griggsvilleperry.org.

Theis said she’s still confident the school can find substitutes if a teacher is not hired by January.

Theis The Pre-K program caps off at 40 kids.

To schedule a Pre-K screening:

Parents can call the Griggsville-Perry Office starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 217-833-2352.

Ages 3-5 that were not kindergarten eligible.

Held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1st.

