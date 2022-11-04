Hannibal debuts new weekend event

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal businesses are looking ahead to a big weekend now that there’s a new fall festival on the schedule.

Put on by the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council to celebrate all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, PumpkinPalooza kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

Those at the Hannibal Historic Marketing Council said with this being the event’s first year, they’re hoping to attract about 1,000 people over the next few days.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau director Megan Rapp said the inspiration for this event came from the spring event Chocolate Extravaganza.

“They take PumpkinPalooza from inspiration of the joke that everyone loves pumpkin spice in the fall so you know, pumpkins and autumn and enjoying autumn colors and the weather getting colder so they decided it would be a great thing to celebrate all things pumpkin,” Rapp said.

Organizers said 25 businesses are participating and if attendees purchase a Pumpkin Passport, they’ll be able to redeem tickets for items at those businesses.

You can buy a passport throughout the weekend at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery, located at 120 N. Main Street in Hannibal.

Rapp said even though their peak tourism season is over, events like PumpkinPalooza are a great benefit to local businesses.

Java Jive owner and Historic Hannibal Marketing Council president Katy Welch said revenues from weekends with events can be three times higher than regular weekend revenues.

She said with the event being pumpkin themed, they have been working ahead to make sure this weekend is a successful one.

“When it’s an event with our bakery items, our bakers all week long preparing for that so they’ve made lots of cheesecakes this week and lots of pumpkin bars and of course we order in lots of extra pumpkin sauce for the lattes and pumpkin flavored coffee,” Welch said.

She said being that it is the fall, they are expecting a decent amount of locals, but potentially could see some out-of-towners as well.

Welch said she hopes this becomes an annual event but that will depend on the event’s turnout.

She said there are a limited number of passports available. They are available for purchase Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For a schedule of events and a list of businesses participating and what they are offering, you can go here.

