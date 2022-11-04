Holy Trinity graduate injured by gunfire in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

NE Cedar Rapids shooting
NE Cedar Rapids shooting(KCRG)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WGEM) - A Mount Mercy University student and 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic School in Fort Madison, Iowa, is recovering from injuries he received in a shooting near the college’s Cedar Rapids, Iowa, campus Thursday afternoon.

An official at Holy Trinity confirmed the victim was 21-year-old Matt Hellige, who previously attended the school.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said Hellige might have been caught in the crossfire of gunfire exchanged between two or more shooters. Hellige was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

The university went into lockdown and sent an emergency alert to students and staff. Nearby Regis Middle School and Garfield Elementary School were placed in lockdown as well. The lockdowns were lifted after the police gave the all-clear.

Home security video in the area captured the sound of the shooting with more than a dozen shots fired. Neighbors said several homes and buildings were struck by bullets.

Sources told KCRG-TV9 the victim in the shooting is a Mount Mercy University cross-country team member. The student was running to practice at the time of the shooting. School officials say the student was hoping to run in the Heart of American Cross Country, the race for conference championships, on Saturday.

As of Friday morning, Cedar Rapids Police has not reported an arrest in the shooting.

KCRG contributed to this story.

