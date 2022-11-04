Illinois Veterans’ Home showcases model apartments for reconstruction project

QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction is moving forward at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy. The $300 million project, through the Rebuild Illinois Program, was prompted by a Legionnaire’s Disease outbreak at the home.

Since 2015, at least 14 of the home’s veterans died from the disease and at least 67 others got sick.

Illinois Veterans’ Home officials and contractors were available on Friday morning to answer question about the project’s updates and showcased model homes of what the new facilities will look like.

“Progress is moving forward,” said the project’s senior manager Austin Davis. “We’re still in the midst of the strong structural work.”

Contractors were working on the two new facilities: One building will house a 210 bed skilled care facility and the other will have 80 apartment units catered to more independent residents.

Davis said the timeline for the apartments is 2023 and the care facility should be done by 2024.

“We will continue to progress as long as it’s safe first and foremost,” Davis said.

State officials replaced the water treatment system at the home in 2018, but more cases eventually came up.

Investigators looked at the age of the home’s facilities as a factor in the outbreaks.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy, built in 1886, is the oldest in Illinois.

The home’s superintendent Troy Culbertson said demolition to make way for improvements began in 2018.

“Each of the 210 rooms will have a ceiling lift,” Culbertson said. “By having these lifts in the room the resident will not have to leave their room and not have to go to a more skilled type part of the facility.”

The apartments will have studios and one bedroom apartments.

“Those units will be roughly twice the size that our existing veterans have in the domiciliary,” Culbertson said. “Our intent was to provide an enhanced level of services for the 300 veterans that we have.”

