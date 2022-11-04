Police, sheriff, ISP to increase weekend patrols in Quincy due to uptick in gun violence

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates reported Friday that residents may notice an increase in law enforcement presence this weekend.

Yates stated due to the recent uptick in gun violence, he had asked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police to provide additional support in and around Quincy this weekend.

“Public safety is the highest priority of the Quincy Police Department. These additional law enforcement resources will be distributed citywide to ensure a timely and adequate response to any reports of violent crime. This measure is strictly precautionary and is not a response to any specific threat,” Yates said.

On Wednesday, police reported the arrest of two individuals following a reported exchange of gunfire Tuesday on the city’s north side.

They also stated a third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was still at large.

Earlier police reported that on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. they responded to the area of 10th and Chestnut where a 30-year-old female said her vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

Police stated they received a second call later that night around 7:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 800 block of North 5th.

While investigating the previous incidents that same day, at 8:36 p.m., officers heard 3 more shots fired which they believe came from the 900 block of North 11th.

On Tuesday Quincy Police said they did not believe Tuesday’s incident was related to the incidents on Saturday, but said it was too early to know for sure.

