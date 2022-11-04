Quincy residents express concern over proposed water bill increase

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents shared their thoughts Thursday on a proposal that would add a surcharge to their utility bills.

The city said water and sewer operating expenses are very high, so they are considering a rate increase to make up for lost money.

There were a little more than 10 people who attended the public hearing, and most had concerns about the potential financial burden on residents.

The proposal, which was recommended by the utilities committee back in October, would add either a $5 or $9 surcharge for residential water meters. The average commercial meter would face a $20 surcharge and the average industrial meter would face either a $644 or $1,371 surcharge.

City officials said Quincy is losing about $250,000 a month in profits due to rising costs for operating supplies, capital improvements and contracted services.

Quincy resident Cathy Frederick said she is concerned about how the proposed increase would impact residents who are struggling financially.

“There are a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck, and an extra $9 a month is important,” she said. “I think that, I don’t like the idea of pitting residential consumers against industrial consumers.”

Frederick said she is glad the city is looking into using solar energy, drying the sludge or using their own transportation to cut down on expenses. Those are more long-term goals for the city.

Quincy City Council is expected to vote on the issue Monday night.

If approved by the council, the rate increase would start Dec. 1 for bills due in January.

