Weather Alert: Significant Wind Gusts Likely

Friday evening into Saturday is shaping up to be quite impactful for the weather. A strong cold front just NW of the Tri-States will slide through during the later evening and overnight hours. As the cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms will roll along the front. Some of the showers and storms could produce some gusty winds and potentially a quick spin up tornado. The threat is low, with just a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. However, conditions can change rapidly in this type of environment.

Regardless of the severe threat, the showers and storms along the front will usher in very windy conditions with gusts overnight forecast to approach 50mph. Rain could be heavy at times with most locations seeing 0.50″-1.50″. Behind the front early Saturday morning, another line of showers may move through between 5-8AM which could even produce wind gusts approaching 60mph. Because of the wind threat, there is a wind advisory for much of the Tri-States for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Winds will stay breezy through the day on Saturday with skies gradually clearing and temps falling into the 40′s and 50′s for the afternoon.

