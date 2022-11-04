Weather Alert: Significant Wind Gusts Likely

As showers and storms progress across the region, winds may gust as high as 50-55mph at times.
As showers and storms progress across the region, winds may gust as high as 50-55mph at times.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday evening into Saturday is shaping up to be quite impactful for the weather. A strong cold front just NW of the Tri-States will slide through during the later evening and overnight hours. As the cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms will roll along the front. Some of the showers and storms could produce some gusty winds and potentially a quick spin up tornado. The threat is low, with just a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. However, conditions can change rapidly in this type of environment.

Regardless of the severe threat, the showers and storms along the front will usher in very windy conditions with gusts overnight forecast to approach 50mph. Rain could be heavy at times with most locations seeing 0.50″-1.50″. Behind the front early Saturday morning, another line of showers may move through between 5-8AM which could even produce wind gusts approaching 60mph. Because of the wind threat, there is a wind advisory for much of the Tri-States for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Winds will stay breezy through the day on Saturday with skies gradually clearing and temps falling into the 40′s and 50′s for the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident
Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
family displaced Quincy crash
‘My children could have lost their lives’: Quincy family displaced after car crashes into house
Mary Flip, born in Illinois, spent her early years living through the Great Depression.
Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
StormTrak Weather Friday Morning
A wind advisory will go into effect later tonight and into tomorrow for portions of the...
Weather Alert for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall
A wind advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-States east of the Mississippi River.
Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Issued