Weather Alert for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert! A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Adams, Brown, Pike and Scott County in Illinois from 2 AM Saturday - 7 AM Saturday; Schuyler County in Illinois from 12 AM Saturday - 4 PM Saturday; Lee County in Iowa and McDonough and Hancock County in Illinois from 1 AM Saturday - 4 PM Saturday. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. For those not in the advisory, wind gusts will be about 30 to 40 mph.

A wind advisory will go into effect later tonight and into tomorrow for portions of the Tri-States. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. (maxuser | WGEM)

Wow, we are starting off our Friday morning very warm. Typically this time of year we have morning temperatures in the upper 30s. However this morning we are in the 60s. These warm morning temperatures are due to mostly cloudy skies and continued southerly winds. A large area of high pressure continues to sit to our east while a cold front/trough is off to our west. As these two features continue to push closer to each other, our winds will increase in speed. Winds today will be sustained at about 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Despite the mostly cloudy skies today, the strong southerly winds will allow for temperatures to easily rise into the 70s again. The northern tier will see highs in the low 70s while the southern tier will hit into the upper 70s.

The expansive, potent cold front that is off to our west will continue to march southeast towards us through the day. Before the front arrives, we will have the chance for a *few* hit or miss showers. However, rain chances will ramp up notably once the front starts to move into the Tri-States. That will not be until late this evening/tonight. So most of the rain will fall after sunset. As the rain moves in we are looking to have heavy downpours and some rumbles of thunder. The front will also increase wind gusts even more, as gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. These winds can knock over or blow away unsecured items and could knock down tree limbs. The rain will clear the entire Tri-State area by 6 AM/7 AM tomorrow morning. By that time, rainfall totals will be between a half an inch to an inch and a half. The highest rainfall totals will fall in northeast Missouri and portions of Lee County in Iowa. If you are headed to the Veterans Day Parade tomorrow in Quincy at 10 AM, we will be rain free. It will still be rather cloudy though and windy. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s at that time.

