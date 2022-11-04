WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) Quincy University Hawks Tip-Off Against The “Fighting Illini” At The State Farm Center

College Exhibition Hoops Showcase On The Hardwood In Champaign
QU Hawks Travel To The State Farm Center To Tip-off Against The Fighting Illini
QU Hawks Travel To The State Farm Center To Tip-off Against The Fighting Illini(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Hawks traveled to the State Farm Center this evening to take on the Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center. The exhibition game in Champaign, Illinois was certainly one that that “Hawks Nation” was looking forward to seeing as the countdown to the start of the (2022-23) regular season rolls on.

After one half of action on the hardwood against the University of Illinois, the Division II Hawks were holding their own against the Fighting Illini. QU trailed by ten, 34-24 at the halftime break. In the second half, the Hawks were outscored 53-28 by their Big Ten Conference opponents. At the end of two halves of action, Quincy University fell to defeat 87-52.

6-foot-5 junior guard Zion Richardson led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points. Freshman guard Isaiah Foster finished with 13, while junior swingman Paul Zilinskas chipped in with 6 points. QU was 6-of-23 shooting from 3-pt land (26.1%). The Hawks were also 16-of-51 shooting (31.4 %) from the floor. Quincy University was outrebounded by Illinois 47-34.

RJ Melendez and Colmen Hawkings led Illinois in the scoring department with 15 points each during the home victory.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Palmyra Lady Panthers Hit The Prep Hardwood And QU Volleyball Is in The Spotlight

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Sports

QU Hawks Face The Fighting Illini On The College Exhibition Hardwood

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) Culver-Stockton College Opens 2022-23 College Basketball Season On The Hardwood Against Hannibal-LaGrange On “The Hill”

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Wildcats Open The 2022-23 Basketball Season At Home Against Hannibal-LaGrange

Sports

Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Tip-Off Against Hannibal-LaGrange

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) Unity Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team Faces Springfield Lutheran In Class 1A Sectional Title Game At North Greene

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unity Lady Mustangs Compete For A Class 1A Sectional Crown On The Volleyball Court

Sports

Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Team Takes On Springfield Lutheran

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 2) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces The Lady Bombers Of Macomb In The Class 2A Sectional Championship In Farmington

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Face The Lady Bombers Of Macomb In Class 2A Sectional Championship

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame And Macomb Collide At Class 2A Sectional Title Game

Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Oct. 27) IHSA Postseason Volleyball Action Rolls On As Unity Plays Host To Brown County, QHS Faces Normal Community, And QND Welcomes Illini West To “The Pit!”

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Postseason Volleyball Regional Title Games On Tap

Sports

IHSA Volleyball Post-Season Action Rolls On At Unity, QHS, And QND

Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT