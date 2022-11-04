WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) Quincy University Hawks Tip-Off Against The “Fighting Illini” At The State Farm Center

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Hawks traveled to the State Farm Center this evening to take on the Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center. The exhibition game in Champaign, Illinois was certainly one that that “Hawks Nation” was looking forward to seeing as the countdown to the start of the (2022-23) regular season rolls on.

After one half of action on the hardwood against the University of Illinois, the Division II Hawks were holding their own against the Fighting Illini. QU trailed by ten, 34-24 at the halftime break. In the second half, the Hawks were outscored 53-28 by their Big Ten Conference opponents. At the end of two halves of action, Quincy University fell to defeat 87-52.

6-foot-5 junior guard Zion Richardson led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points. Freshman guard Isaiah Foster finished with 13, while junior swingman Paul Zilinskas chipped in with 6 points. QU was 6-of-23 shooting from 3-pt land (26.1%). The Hawks were also 16-of-51 shooting (31.4 %) from the floor. Quincy University was outrebounded by Illinois 47-34.

RJ Melendez and Colmen Hawkings led Illinois in the scoring department with 15 points each during the home victory.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.