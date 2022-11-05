2022 Dream Big Staff Choice awarded at annual gala

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation held their 10th annual Night to Dream Big Gala Friday night at the Ambiance where they awarded the 2022 Dream Big Staff Choice Award.

This years winner is Max Mosley. Mosley is the student Services and Family Liaison at Quincy Senior High School where he has worked for 26 years.

The Dream Big Staff Choice Award goes to a staff member Quincy Public Schools who was nominated by their peers and then voted on by the community.

Other awards being given out at the gala include the Dream Big Award, which is in honor of Richard “Dick” Heitholt, and the Distinguished Alumni Award.

