Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Arrest made in Quincy hit-and-run incident
Chaeto D. Nichols | Cayden R. Smith
Two Quincy men arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
PumpkinPalooza Comes to Hannibal
Hannibal debuts new weekend event
NE Cedar Rapids shooting
Holy Trinity graduate injured by gunfire in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
A wind advisory will go into effect later tonight and into tomorrow for portions of the...
Weather Alert for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall

Latest News

It gives small business in the area a chance to sell their goods in a setting with other large...
Quincy Christmas Market returns to Quincy Town Center
Church members are referring to it as an event center, equipped with a new kitchen and...
Memphis church under construction for upgrades
Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) and forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrate after...
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee