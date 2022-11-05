Memphis church under construction for upgrades

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - A church in Scotland County is now under renovation thanks to community support and some government funding.

Members and friends of the First Christian Church said they’ve been waiting for the building to get upgrades for some time now.

After fundraising over the years and receiving American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, that dream is now a reality.

Elaine Forrester is the longest-attending member of the First Christian Church in Memphis.

She’s worshipped in this building and served her community coming every week for 58 years.

She said the current construction project taking place is the first one she’s seen in the half of a century she’s been attending.

“We just are excited to have this new event center you might say with an awesome kitchen,” said Forrester.

The plan is to build an additional wing on the church.

Church members are referring to it as an event center, equipped with a new kitchen and fellowship hall.

Forrester said this is another way of walking in God’s purpose, giving her opportunities to minister to those who might not have been in church otherwise.

“He wants us to reach out to people and this can possibly be a reaching out place to reach other people that would not normally come into the church,” Forrester said.

The new hall will allow more room for groups like 4H and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to gather.

Preacher Jack Sumption said while the church has been well maintained since it was built in 1916, an upgrade was due.

He said $35,000 of ARPA funds donated from the Scotland County Commissioners helps to alleviate some financial stress.

“I think our commissioners and our city hall, our representatives at city hall, I’ve got nothing but good responses from them and them seeing how we can be an asset to the community and how them investing in us can be an asset as well,” said Sumption.

The money granted by the commissioners will go towards the heating and cooling in the new wing.

Sumption said right now, the church is not very well-handicap accessible.

The new addition will allow entry at the ground level, as the church currently only has an entrance that’s up a flight of stairs.

He hopes to see the project completed by spring of 2023.

