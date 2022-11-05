Night to Dream Big Gala sees large attendance

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 500 people attended the Night to Dream Big Gala, Friday, to support Quincy Public Schools.

This was the first time in three years the Quincy Public Schools Foundation has held the event in person due to COVID-19.

The gala, which featured auctions and live music, also honored distinguished alumni and teachers.

Special events and fundraising coordinator Lindsay Knudson said the proceeds from the event go back into the school district.

“All of the money the foundation raises goes back to Quincy Public Schools,” Knudson said. “We’ve got teachers that apply for grants to help them educate our children. People don’t understand that the public schools actually need that money as well.”

The Gala wrapped up their Dine to Dream Big Campaign this week.

Their goal is to raise $200,000 for their fall grant program.

