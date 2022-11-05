Quincy Christmas Market returns to Quincy Town Center

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s that time of year again! The Quincy Christmas Market returned to Quincy Town Center on Saturday.

It gives small businesses in the area a chance to sell their goods in a setting with other large stores.

QTC was decked out with Christmas music and decorations.

The Quincy Christmas Market provides a winter wonderland for local shoppers and event organizers hope to bring more customers into stores.

“I mean it’s just good for the community and so I think more importantly, with all of the people here, it’s profitable for the vendors, but it’s also a profitable weekend for the permanent stores that are here as well,” said vendor Michele Clevenger.

The fun and shopping will continue on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

